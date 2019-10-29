Focus on families at Inverurie centre

Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie has announced they are adding a Family Membership to their existing offering.

The new membership will be available as a Black Friday deal throughout the month of November as part of Garioch Sports Centre’s ‘Black November’ initiative.

The membership will launch on Friday, November 1 and will be available to purchase until Saturday, November 30.

Kevin Bonarius, Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our Family Membership has been a long time coming. It’s something our customers have been requesting for a while and we are excited to be able to bring this to fruition. We’re proud to be more than just a gym, we’re a family facility and that’s at the heart of everything we do.

"Our Family Membership incorporates the very best from our existing fitness memberships coupled with kids and teens activities too.

"Families will be able to enjoy gym access, unlimited access to over 50 fitness class each week, teen gym and kid’s activities alongside reduced rates for personal training, creche, court hire and all of the benefits of GSCrewards – our new member benefit scheme."

Kevin added: "Our Family Membership is a cost-effective way for families to stay active and enjoy exercise together. For a family that already utilises gym and class memberships along with kids or teens activities, there are real savings to be made.

"Current membership holders are welcome to upgrade their existing memberships during November, even if they’re not at the end of their contract. We want to make sure as many families as possible can benefit and enjoy the savings."

For more information on GSC’s Family membership, please visit gariochsports.co.uk.