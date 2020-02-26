Former Marine to speak at event

A talk by a former Marine left with life-changing injuries when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan is one of the highlights of a major event for local clubs next month.

Paul Barrett nearly died, lost one leg completely, as well as badly damaging the other, part of both hands, the sight in one eye and hearing in one ear.

Yet he continues to achieve his goals and strives to make a success out of his life.

Paul recently climbed Ben Nevis, completed a triathlon and a tandem parachute jump.

He will share his story at the upcoming event in Newmachar in the hope of inspiring others and raising awareness of the importance of physical activity to mental health.

The event, called “2020 Vision for Clubs” will take place at The Axis Centre on Saturday, March 28 from 10am-3pm.

Organised by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) alongside Aberdeenshire Sports Council, the conference will include skills and learning workshops on mental health, funding, inclusion and social media.

There will be a focus on the resources and support services available to local clubs, both locally and nationally.

One of the event’s key themes is mental health and the part clubs can and do play in supporting and strengthening their communities.

A series of workshops will help develop skills, provide up-to-date information and conversation on:

•Funding: sportscotland and The Federation of Rural Partnerships will offer information, advice and support about funding opportunities.

•Effective use of Social Media: Raising profile, telling your stories - writing, planning, marketing and PR.

•SAMH’s Mental Health Charter: an interactive workshop to look at the part clubs play in Scotland’s Mental Health and Wellbeing.

•Disability Inclusion within clubs: from the national perspective to local implementation; how clubs can work towards greater inclusion.

Attendees can participate in two of these workshops over the course of the day.

A ‘marketplace’ will be set up where organisations such as governing bodies can set out a stall, with the opportunity to provide information on how they can support clubs.

Tickets cost £10 plus booking fee and lunch will be provided, with refreshments available throughout the day.

For more information about the 2020 Vision for Clubs day or to purchase tickets for the event go online to bit.ly/2020Clubs.