Former school to be demolished

Aberdeenshire Council has announced that it plans to demolish a former Inverurie school next year.

The council has said that work will proceed on the demolition of the former Market Place School in early 2020.

The town centre building was recently subject to an unsuccesful application for a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) by the Garioch Partnership, and a recent appeal decision by Scottish Ministers means that the council can now proceed with demolition works.

Market Place School closed its doors for the final time in October 2017 and the building has been vacant ever since.

It has incurred significant holding costs for a number of years and the site is “strategically very important” for Aberdeenshire Council.

The council said that the site “opens up exciting opportunities” to support the delivery of the Council Plan as well as ambitions for the wider town centre as part of the council’s Workspace project.

Council officers have extended an invitation to meet with the Board of the Garioch Partnership to support the further development of their business case for a third sector hub in Inverurie.

The group’s existing business case was the main reason that both the Asset Transfer request and subsequent appeal were turned down.

Council Officers remain keen that in partnership with the group, the plan for a third sector hub can be developed into a project which is clear and sustainable in the best interests of the local community.