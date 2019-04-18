Fraserburgh charity to launch new service

A Fraserburgh charity is preparing to launch a brand new service.

Listening support charity Y Suffer in Silence will soon offer Walking Talking Therapy sessions alongside its current support services.

Speaking to the Herald, chair of Y Suffer in Silence, Paul Greenall, said: “Some people may want to reach out to us but have a fear of coming into our building.

“By providing this new service we can take away that anxiety and provide support at the same time.

“People may also be more willing to talk about their feelings while out on a walk somewhere. It might have a knock-on effect and encourage people to open up about other problems.”

The new sessions will run alongside the services currently provided by the charity.

Y Suffer in Silence is delighted to have received support from Fraserburgh Football Club and local councillor Brian Topping for the new service.

Looking to the future, the charity aims to roll the Walking Talking Therapy out across Aberdeenshire.

To help with this, Y Suffer in Silence has organised six public meetings to be held across the region to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the service and to also provide vital feedback.

The first meeting was held in Fraserburgh on Wednesday, April 17, however other meetings have been organised in locations across Aberdeenshire.

The next meeting will be held at the MACBI Community Hub in Mintlaw on Friday, April 26 from 7-8pm.

Future meetings have been organised at Whitehills Public Hall on Wednesday, May 1; Destiny Church Hall in Peterhead on Wednesday, May 8; Daviot Village Hall on Friday, May 24, and Ellon Community Centre on Wednesday, May 29.

All of these meetings will run from 7-8pm and everyone is welcome to come along.