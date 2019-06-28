French connection for Cycling Club

Two cyclists will fly the flag for Inverurie at its Pyrenean twin town this month during the world’s most gruelling and famous bike race.

Pete Lowson, founder and chair of the Inverurie Cycling Club “Team Ecosse Northboats” (TEN), and club member, Lucy Ritchie, will be in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, as it celebrates the arrival of the 12th stage of the annual Tour de France cycle race on July 18.

Pete is flying to France especially to share in the area’s biggest day of 2019 but Lucy’s visit the day before will be all-too brief.

Lucy will be almost half-way through taking part in one of the toughest cycle challenges on the planet, to raise awareness of gender equality in cycling.

As part of an international team, she and nine other women from around the world will ride 3,460 km in 21 days across France, one day ahead of the famous men’s professional race.

The French Team, Donnons des Elles au Velo J-1, has ridden every year since then and, this year, they’ll be joined by Lucy and her colleagues in the InternationElles team.

The team will leave Brussels on July 5 and arrive in Paris on July 27.