Funding boost for Inverurie Men’s Shed

Inverurie & District Men’s Shed has become the latest beneficiary of the Barratt Homes North Scotland Community Fund giveaway.

The group will be using its £1,000 windfall from the housebuilder to help fund the regeneration of a leased field, allowing the group to build a new polytunnel for growing fruits and vegetables.

Inverurie & District Men’s Shed is one of more than 120 Men’s Sheds in Scotland and all have been created with the aim of improving members’ wellbeing, social interaction and co-operation.

More than 100 members are part of Inverurie & District Men’s Shed – located at Harlaw Industrial Estate – and many work on their own skills-based projects, including building wooden planters, repairing household items, making benches or crafting seasonal themed items.

The new field was recently offered to the group by a generous local landowner and is expected to provide the Men’s Shed with enough space to create allotments to grow their own produce and build and maintain gardening skills.

Archie Peebles from Inverurie District Men’s Shed, said: “Our group is only able to exist thanks to the generosity of local individuals and businesses like Barratt Homes. Local support means everything to us and we’re incredibly thankful for this £1,000 gift.”

David Palmer, Managing Director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “Improving and maintaining positive wellbeing during our daily lives is crucial. Men’s Shed’s across the country do a fantastic job of getting people involved, reducing loneliness and helping create better, more circular communities.

“We look forward to helping them where we can in the future.”