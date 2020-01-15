Further appeal after Aberdeenshire break-ins

Detectives in the North East are issuing a new appeal following reports of a further two crimes in an ongoing housebreaking series across Aberdeenshire.

These latest incidents happened on Thursday 9 and Monday 13 January, at Kirkburn, Laurencekirk, and Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen, respectively.

These follow four previously reported break-ins, between Monday 6 and Thursday 9 January, at properties on St James Place and Saphock Place, Inverurie; Pantoch Drive, Banchory; and Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

A number of items were stolen from each property, including jewellery and cash valued at a mid four-figure sum.

Detective Inspector Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “These two new break-ins follow the previous pattern of taking place during daytime hours and it being jewellery that is stolen. With that in mind, our current line of enquiry is that they are all linked.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who has information about these crimes, whether you have seen anything or anyone out-of-place in the area, or if you’ve come across someone trying to sell quantities of jewellery.

“While we continue our enquiries, I would also urge members of the public to take precautions to secure their homes, such as making sure all entrances and windows are locked, as well as keeping valued possessions out-of-sight.”

Anyone with information should call 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.