Fyvie Castle to welcome performer Fiona Kelly

A hugely experienced performer and entertainer will perform at Fyvie Castle later this month.

Some of Fiona Kelly’s career highlights have included supporting act with Katherine Jenkins and performing with Ruthie Henshell and John Owen Jones at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

Fiona also appeared on The Voice UK where she was chosen from over 40,000 contestants to perform in front of the celebrity panel which included Sir Tom Jones and Kylie Minogue.

Fiona will perform at Fyvie Castle on Saturday, May 18 from 7.30pm.

Fyvie Castle is delighted to have Fiona sing the songs of Katherine Jenkins and more in the wonderful setting of the music gallery at Fyvie Castle.

Booking is essential and seating will be at tables of ten.

Bar will be available on the night.

For tickets visit www.nts.org.uk or call 01651 891266.