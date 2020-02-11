Get healthy at yoga and vegan workshop

A yoga teacher and a vegan chef have teamed up to offer a retreat and workshop in Turriff promoting a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of a plant-based diet.

The event at the Baden Powell Centre has been organised by Louisa McKay, who runs King Edward-based Field Yoga, and Debbie Thornton, who runs Little Buddha Beauty and Bakes from Pitmedden.

It will combine a long yoga practice with a plant-based cooking workshop.

Those attending will start the day by sampling a green juice of spinach, cucumber, apples and lime before practicing an hour and a half of Yin Yoga to ‘open up the body and mind’.

Yin is a relaxing and calming form of yoga that promotes healthy mobility and range of motion and is said to be hugely beneficial in balancing a hectic and stressful modern lifestyle.

At the end of the yoga practice, the group will make ‘Buddha bowls’, tapenade and chocolate mousse for lunch under the guidance of Debbie from Little Buddha. All the food is plant-based and gluten, wheat and refined sugar free.

Debbie has many years of experience in plant-based cookery. As well as hosting her own highly popular vegan cookery workshops, she is also a chef at Bonobo vegan restaurant in Aberdeen.

Louisa said: “Plant based is the buzz phrase of the moment, but it can be as simple as trying just one veg based dish every week.

“You don’t need to be vegan or a yoga expert to come along and learn more about how both yoga and healthier eating can impact on both your body and mind.”

The retreat takes place on Saturday, February 22.

For details for tickets visit the Field Yoga Facebook page.