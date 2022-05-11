Gift allows charity to resume work on Bennachie

David Hunter of OEG Offshore with Peter Stock the chair of the Bailies of Bennachie.

The Bailies work parties usually spend hundreds of hours on the hill doing jobs such as maintaining footpaths, improving drainage, re-building dykes and cutting back vegetation. In the last couple of years this has been halted by the Covid pandemic and the storms last autumn.

Now the Bennachie Visitor’s Centre and car park has re-opened the work parties are set to resume. However, fallen trees on the Bailies container has caused irreparable damage making it impossible to use.

Operations Director at OEG Offshore, David Hunter said: “We were sorry to hear of the damage to the container and wanted to help the Bailies continue their excellent work on the hill. I am delighted that we have been able to provide a new container and deliver it to the site so it can be put to good use right away.”

The chair of the Bailies, Peter Stock said: “The Bailies of Bennachie are grateful to OEG, a global provider of topside and subsea services to the offshore energy industry, for stepping forward and helping. It is great for a community charity to have this support which will enable us to get back out on the hill and help provide sustainable access for all the people who use the paths.”