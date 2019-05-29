Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags calling all Prince Charmings

Scotland's premier all female shooting club, Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags is hoping to add a bit of romance to their event in June.

It’s a first for the club as Mhairi Morriss owner of Jomm Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags explained: “I have so many wonderful ladies coming to our events, but some have not found their prince charming yet so I thought I would try and give cupid a helping hand by organising a fun evening of clay shooting and supper for all the single lads and lassies.”

Mhairi stressed that it will be a fun relaxed evening with all abilities of shot very welcome from complete beginners to the more experienced.

Guests will have the chance to mingle before heading outside for their clay shooting lesson.

Once the clays have been blasted it is inside the gorgeous Pittodrie House Hotel for supper.

Mhairi added: “Ladies need not have been to a glad rags event before to join us and being a ladies shooting club we are bit short of Prince Charmings to join us, so please gents don’t be shy and get in touch."

The event is taking place at Pittodrie House Hotel on Thursday, June 27 from 6.15pm to 10pm.

For more information and to book visit www.gladragsandcartridgebags.com. Alternatively call Mhairi Morriss on 07841 393 155 or email mhairi@jommevents.com.