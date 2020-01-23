Good turnout for Wildlife Group event

About 50 people attended the first meeting of the Bailies of Bennachie Wildlife group recently.

The event was held on Saturday, January 11 at Monymusk Village Hall.

The group heard a talk on wild geese and swans from Dr Ian Francis of the RSPB.

He spoke about how to identify different types of geese and swans, where to find them, their migration patterns, what they eat and if numbers are increasing or decreasing.

The talk was followed by reports of what the group had done in the areas of mammals, birds and plants in 2019.

This included a day learning how to survey water courses for water voles; a dawn watch for geese, and a look at plants that grow on bogs on Bennachie.

Bailies outreach officer, Fiona Cormack, said: “It was great to have such a good turnout from people who are interested in finding out more about our local wildlife and plants. The wildlife group comprises of people who are building skills and knowledge of the whereabouts and habits of the local animals, birds and plants. It’s an active group who are planning a full programme for 2020.”