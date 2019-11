Ellon Community Council will host a Hustings event for the Gordon constituency candidates tomorrow evening (Friday).

The event will be held at the Victoria Hall and will start at 7.30pm.

All four candidates have confirmed that they will attend and give the electorate their chance to hear them and pose any relevant questions they might have.

Doors to the event will open at 7pm on Friday, November 22 and all potential voters from within the Gordon constituency are invited.