Group in bid to revamp Daviot playpark

The Daviot Amenities Improvement Group (DAIG) have started a campaign to revamp the village’s play park.

The group held an afternoon tea information event at Daviot Village Hall on Sunday, May 19 in a bid to see what local residents thought about the plans.

Children attending the event had the opportunity to pick three new pieces of equipment that they would like to see in the park, while also voting to either keep or remove existing facilities.

DAIG member Nicola Currie said: “We have had proposed plans drawn up and the approximate cost for everything would be £87,000.

“We will apply for grants but any donations from individuals or local businesses will also be welcomed.

“We decided to start this campaign as we feel that the equipment currently in the park is either old or tired looking and we also want the park to be inclusive so there is something for everyone as at the moment there isn’t really anything suitable for toddlers or those who are disabled.”

Last summer the group started researching possible park ideas but have now kick-started their fundraising campaign.

Nicola added: “We wanted to start off with a public consultation so that we knew exactly what the community wanted and so we have a better idea of how much money we need.”

Speaking to the Herald at the consultation event, Nicola added: “We have had a steady flow of people here today which is great and we have had lots of cake donations for our visitors.”

For those who were unable to attend the public event but would like more information about the campaign see the ‘Daviot Park, Pick Your Park, Your Park Your choice’ page on Facebook.

To support the campaign donations can be given online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/daig.