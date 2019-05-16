Have a say in A96 carriageway design

Public consultation is to take place on design work for the dualling of the 26-mile section of the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly.

A series of drop-in sessions will be held later this month, including ones in Inverurie and Blackburn.

The aim is to update local communities and road users on design options for the dual carriageway project.

Following exhibitions last October, the number of options has now been reduced and local residents will have a chance to see and comment on the proposals being taken forward as efforts continue to identify a preferred option by the end of this year.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government has given a clear commitment to dual the A96 which will see delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen, a huge task but one we are committed to delivering.

“As part of that work, we are taking forward the design work for the stretch of the route between east of Huntly and Aberdeen.

“Having shared our options and invited comment from local residents on a series of options last October, we have now reduced the number of options for this challenging section of the A96.

“We have also made some changes to the options being taken forward as a result of the feedback we have received.

Mr Matheson added: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the drop-ins from 28-31 May and give us their views.

“The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred option by the end of this year.”

Drop-in sessions will take place in the Wyness Hall, Inverurie, on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 28 and 29, from noon to 7pm.

Another will be held on Thursday, May 30, in Kinellar Community Hall, Blackburn, again between noon and 7pm.

A further session will be in Huntly’s Gordon Arms Hotel on Friday, May 31, between noon and 7pm.