Have your say on accessibility at Insch Station

Rail users and local residents are being invited to take part in an online survey as part of the Accessibility at Insch Station Study that is currently being progressed.

Accessibility issues at the station have been a longstanding concern amongst local residents and the wider community. Insch is the only station in the north east where step-free access to both platforms is not provided, as there is currently no step-free access to Platform 1.

Earlier this year, the North East Scotland Regional Transport Partnership, Nestrans, secured funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to prepare a transport study to assess options to improve accessibility at the station.

Transport consultants AECOM were commissioned to progress the study and over the last few months the project team has been engaging with a number of stakeholders including the Central Aberdeenshire Access Panel, ScotRail, Network Rail and Aberdeenshire Council amongst others, and has developed a number of options to improve accessibility.

Now the group wants to hear from members of the local community about the issues they face and the potential options which could be fed into the final stage of their study.

A public consultation event was held in the station waiting room on Monday, October 28 and now an online survey is being launched to allow members of the public to provide their input to the study.

The survey is designed to better understand how people currently use Insch station and what could be done to encourage people to use the station in the future.

The survey is available to complete at www.inschstationsurvey.co.uk until Friday, November 29.