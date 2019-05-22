Help Doctor Who by visiting library

Doctor Who will be making an appearance at Meldrum Library at the weekend.

Fans of the legendary TV series will be able to get a glimpse of the inside of the Doctor’s Tardis in a brand-new virtual reality experience using headsets.

Jodie Whittaker voices an animated version of the thirteenth doctor in Doctor Who:The Runaway.

The Doctor needs your help as her unlikely assistant in a race against time to return a strange and potentially dangerous creature called Volta to his home planet.

Armed with your own sonic screwdriver, it’s down to you to help the Doctor as she faces the forces of evil in this virtual reality story.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee chair, said: “This is a highly innovative twist on transporting readers to a world of their own imagination.

“It is pleasing to see the Live Life Aberdeenshire Library Service embracing modern technology to encourage everyone to journey into a world of make believe and fantasy.

“I would like to thank the BBC for allowing Live Life Aberdeenshire to use these fantastic virtual reality headsets in a selection of libraries.”

David Cook, Aberdeenshire Council’s Culture and Sport sub-committee chair, added: “I am sure many people will be thrilled that Doctor Who will be visiting a number of Aberdeenshire libraries over the coming months.

“I hope as many residents as possible enjoy the engaging and interactive experience and adventure this engaging film offers.”

Doctor Who: The Runaway will be on show from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, May 25 at Meldrum Library.