Honour for football manager

The first ever manager of the Scotland national football team is to have a road named after him in his home town of Kintore.

Andy Beattie, who was born in 1913, was remembered at Tuesday’s meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee when it formally named a new road at Kintore’s Midmill Business Park ‘Andy Beattie Way’.

Soon after he began working at the Inverurie Loco Works, Andy joined the Works football team where he established himself as an accomplished full-back before moving to English First Division club Preston North End in March 1935.

Andy made his Scotland debut two years after joining Preston and in the six games he played for the national side he remained unbeaten.

He became Scotland’s first ever manager when he took charge in 1954, managing them briefly at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and then again from 1959-60.

He also managed numerous clubs including Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while also enjoying a spell as scout for Liverpool.

Developers of the business park had originally proposed the name Tofthills Circle for the new street name, but Councillor Glen Reid suggested ‘Andy Beattie Way’ as an alternative – a move backed by councillors Martin Ford and Dominic Lonchay.

Committee chair Councillor Fergus Hood said it was a “very appropriate name” and thanked Councillor Reid for liaising with Andy’s family who had formally agreed to the use of his name.