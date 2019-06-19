Hotel welcomes chef ahead of renovation

A Newmachar hotel has appointed a prestigious new head chef as it prepares for a major renovation.

Graham Mitchell, who has worked at top class venues including Aberdeen’s Moonfish Café, The Chester Hotel and Trump International has joined the Newmachar Hotel to prepare for a transformation of the popular bar and restaurant.

Linda and Grant Wright, who have owned the hotel for over 28 years, are about renovate the eating areas of the hotel with the introduction of ‘The Scullery’.

Graham is one of nine members of the Scottish Culinary team and will be taking part in the Culinary Olympics in February in Stuttgart, Germany, where 32 national teams will compete to win the coveted Olympic Champion title.

The Newmachar Hotel recently won a host of awards at the North East of Scotland Hospitality Training Awards, including Graham being named best Scotch Beef Chef of the Year, runner-up Seafood Chef of the Year and the hotel was named winner for Bar Food Restaurant as well as Best Afternoon Tea Venue.”

Graham joined the Newmachar Hotel in March, and he is looking forward to the renovations which are due later this year.

He said: “As soon as I met Grant and Linda, I knew their ambition and vision matched my own. The plans they have are really exciting and I am looking forward to producing a brand new menu which will add a modern, clean twist to traditional Scottish country pub food.”

The Newmachar Hotel’s popular restaurant will have a new look, a new welcome and a new menu.

Linda Wright added: “We are very excited that Graham has joined the team, as we have watched his success for many years.

“The Scullery will be for everyone, families, young and old, couples and friends just looking for a blether. We are teaming up with award-winning architects to bring the ultimate in modern style, whilst retaining our warm ambience, with sociable booths for larger and smaller parties.”