Hotel welcomes new manager

A new general manager has been welcomed to Thainstone House in Inverurie.

William Inglis recently joined the Crerar Hotel Group as manager of the popular north east venue.

Coming from recent positions with Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites Dundee, Mr Inglis brings a wealth of experience in country house and boutique hotel management to his new role.

Of his new position, Mr Inglis said: “I’m delighted to join Scotland’s most dynamic privately-owned hotel group.

“It’s exciting to move up in the world – north!”

With his sense of humour the Crerar team are confident he’ll fit in to their authentic, independent brand.

Inglis joins Thainstone House at a time when the hotel is growing its position as an award-winning events venue and leading choice for both relaxation and business.

Winner of Best Venue in Aberdeen & Grampian in the 2018 Scottish VOWS awards, this year Thainstone House is nominated again for best venue in Aberdeen and North Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to working with the amazing team at Thainstone House,” Mr Inglis added.

“Now I’m settling in I shall be getting involved in the community, reaching out to the local businesses and groups.”

Located in several acres of private parkland, Thainstone House is just nine miles from Aberdeen International Airport and close to the new P&J Live convention centre.