I&K boss looks to the future

A local businessman and motor trade expert is gearing up for greater heights in 2020 as he looks to build upon I&K Motors’ four decades of success.

Managing director Steve Innes has been at the helm of the company since its creation, and is just as well-known for his honest work ethic and down-to-earth method of business.

Steve founded I&K Motors with his brother in law Jim King, who was working as a mechanic at the time.

Things started out slowly, as they operated out of a small building in Old Rayne, with just a handful of cars for sale.

However, Steve’s natural talent and drive quickly meant that they were expanding and moved into Inverurie.

Not long after the move Steve and Jim amicably parted ways leaving Steve as the sole proprietor of I&K.

Branching out and running the business on his own, Steve was never one to shy away from risks.

As well as his ability to grab an opportunity with both hands, a critical aspect of Steve, and therefore, I&K Motor’s success, is his commitment to going the extra mile for the customer.

Steve commented: “Ultimately, it’s all about giving the customer a good deal, and letting them know that they can always count on us to come through for them. Our interest in the customer doesn’t end when they purchase a vehicle, we make sure they get good service afterwards.”

This commitment to customers extends to the wider community at large, with Steve always making the effort to give back and ensure that Inverurie shares in I&K’s success.

He said: “In Inverurie there is a particularly strong sense of community. Even though it’s expanded considerably, that sense of cohesion is still there, and we love to be a part of that.

“Every year we try and do what we can to give something back. On our 35th anniversary we raised over £60,000 for CLAN. Last August, we organised a ball at Meldrum house and raised over £26,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

“We support local football teams and local sports in general, but I can’t take sole credit for what we do, without the support of my family, friends, the business, and the people in and around the town it wouldn’t be possible.”

Looking to the future, Steve shows no signs of slowing down having recently entered the property development sector and is near completion of a new build facility for international supplier screw fix, with a number of other projects in the pipeline.