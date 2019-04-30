IBA hosts Inverurie Business Expo

The Inverurie Business Association (IBA) held their inaugural Business Expo as part of its Annual General Meeting last week.

The meeting was held on Thursday, April 25 at the Fly Cup Café to an audience from the local business community, councillors and other interested parties from the wider Inverurie area.

The Business Expo attracted a range of local businesses to promote their products and services to the IBA AGM attendees.

At the AGM, Victoria Withy provided a review of the last 12 months of IBA activity, and Pete Tyler provided the financial statement of the period.

The existing nine IBA committee members all stood for re-election at the meeting.

Each of the committees gave a short presentation as to their activities to-date for the IBA which included: Event Management, School Liaison, Marketing, Lobbying and an update from the We Are Inverurie BID Manager, Derek Ritchie.

The IBA committee members work voluntarily, to support its members by promoting Inverurie as a great place to do business, to run a business and to be part of a business in, facilitating training, dissemination of information and the provision of networking opportunities for members, and to ensure that the voice of Inverurie’s businesses are heard by local councillors, Aberdeenshire Council, and local MP and MPS on matters that affect the business community.

The IBA announced initiatives scheduled for 2019 including further business-focused workshops, a breakfast conference in autumn, a new quarterly IBA newsletter and continued lobbying activities to increase member’s awareness of critical topics that impact Inverurie and an update of the all exciting events that We Are Inverurie have planned.

After the meeting, Victoria Withy said: “I am delighted with the number of businesses who exhibited at our inaugural Business Expo, and this initiative is something that we will be doing again to showcase Inverurie businesses, help IBA in promoting Inverurie as a good place to do business.

“Looking back over the past year I am delighted with the progress we have made, helping to draw attention to matters that impact local businesses and the town including our feeding back to Aberdeenshire Council on Car Parking, Local Development Plan, dualling of the A96 and other matters that impact Inverurie.

“I want to thank the IBA committee members who volunteer their time to the IBA bringing with them a wealth of professional expertise with which we can better support our members.”