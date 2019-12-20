Innovator shares story

Four Aberdeenshire schools visited International School Aberdeen to welcome a young inventor whose innovations turned him into a global inspiration for the next generation.

Thanks to links with the Scotland-Malawi Partnership and the Montgomery Development Education Centre (MDEC) in Aberdeen, International School Aberdeen (ISA) welcomed renowned innovator and author William Kamkwamba.

William hit the headlines in his home country in 2002 when, aged 14, he used blue gum trees, bicycle parts and locally collected scrap to build a wind turbine to power his family home.

His subsequent autobiography “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” was made into a Netflix film in 2018 and William’s online TedTalks have been viewed more than two million times.

During his time at ISA, William spent time with 180 pupils from schools including Strathdon, Elrick, Kinellar and Riverbank Primary.

As well as reading William’s book, the ISA Grade 4 pupils, aged between nine and ten, have been studying Malawi and will use the opportunity to link their learning to their current science topics, electricity and sustainability.

Commenting on the visit, International School Aberdeen Nick Little said: “William embodies many of the values that we want to instil in our students at ISA - perseverance, sustainability, determination, problem solving and improvisation. His talk will be an exemplar of the kind of intercultural learning that we want to offer at ISA.”