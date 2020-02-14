Inverurie auctioneer join IAAS

An auctioneer from Inverurie has been welcomed to the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Ellis Mutch is one of six Scottish students in year three of the Livestock Market Operations and Management course at Harper Adams University in Shropshire and was presented with his associate membership certificate by IAAS President Scott Donaldson.

The certificate in higher education he is working towards is seen as the professional standard for entry into the livestock auctioneering sector. It is also the route into membership of the Institute, once students reach their third year.

Scottish students on the course are supported in their studies by grants from IAAS, which works hard to ensure that the next generation of auctioneers have the skills to ensure the industry is fit for the future.

Following the presentation of the membership certificates, Scott Donaldson said: “I was delighted to welcome our new members.

“We’re extremely proud of the role the Institute plays in supporting our next generation of auction mart professionals to ensure they enjoy fulfilling and successful careers, doing jobs which are vital to the rural economy.

“It’s always a pleasure to visit Harper Adams. Our association with the tremendous team there ensures the highest standards of training to equip our industry with the skills to succeed.”

The Livestock Market Operations and Management course is aimed at aspiring auctioneers, animal health officers and other qualifying persons. To be considered for the programme, students must be working in the industry and be supported by their employer.