Inverurie club marks decade of success

Inverurie Loco Works Football Club has once again celebrated the very best of business that the North East has to offer with its 10th annual Business Lunch, sponsored by CALA Homes.

Held at The Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday, November 8, the event is one of the most popular events on the North East business calendar.

It celebrated it’s tenth consecutive year with the return of guest speaker Lady Michelle Mone OBE, following her appearance at the very first Loco Works Business Lunch a decade ago.

Lady Mone shared stories of her rise from humble Glasgow-raised bra-designer to a global entrepreneur, and tales of her international business journey.

Leading homebuilder CALA Homes was on board once again as the headline sponsor of the 2019 event, as part of its long standing support of the Scottish Highland Football League (SHFL) club.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director at CALA Homes, commented: “We were thrilled to be able to support the Loco Works Business Lunch as it celebrated 10 years of bringing Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s brightest business minds together.

“We’ve supported the club for a number of years and it’s a pleasure to continue our close links with the team and the town of Inverurie.”

Vice Chairman and event organiser at the club, Graeme Hay, added: “We pulled out of all the stops to mark ten years of our business lunch and we’re delighted to see it was a huge success.

“I’d like to thank Lady Mone for returning to mark the occasion with some truly inspiring stories, CALA Homes for supporting the event and everyone who attended to make the day memorable.”