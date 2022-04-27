Inverurie Community Campus Open Day

The whole family can try out the campus' new bouldering wall.

Taking place on Saturday, April 30 from 10-3.30pm, you can enjoy a whole host of activities, such as exercise classes, health checks, pool sessions, badminton as well as access to the new bouldering wall.

There will also be demonstrations and come-and-try sessions from various groups so it’s the perfect opportunity to come along and try something new.

Pre-booking for the following free sessions is available now:

There will be a number of pool sessions available on the day.

Open Public Swim Taster Shallow Water Aqua Taster Inflatable Taster (over 8’s) Gym Induction Taster Nordic Walking Taster Health Checks Float Fits Taster Les Mills Tasters Sauna/Steam Taster Fit for Life Taster Fit to Walk Taster

There’s lots of drop in sessions and demonstrations happening throughout the day as well including basketball, table tennis, bouldering wall, outdoor climbing wall and a cycle pump track.

Inverurie Gymnastics Club will be on hand with club showcase demonstrations throughout the day as well as taster sessions to take part in.

And Inverurie Badminton Club will be holding taster sessions, fun games and drills on offer, you’re sure to improve your game.