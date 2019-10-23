Inverurie community hub plan rejected

Plans to turn a former Inverurie primary school into a new community hub have been rejected.

The Garioch Partnership had applied to take over the running of the former Market Place School through a Community Asset Transfer.

The application by The Garioch Partnership was considered by councillors at the Garioch Area Committee in August however it was rejected.

Following the meeting the group lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision, but they were “disappointed” to learn that their appeal has been dismissed.

The former town centre primary school building closed for the final time in October 2017 and has been vacant ever since.

It was later declared “surplus” following the construction of the new Uryside Primary on the outskirts of the town.

Aberdeenshire Council stated the buidling had “fallen into significant disrepair” and it would require an estimated £146,000 to bring it back to an appropriate standard.

The council had previously proposed a plan to demolish the building and transform the site into a car park as part of its ongoing office space strategy.

Following the decision, speaking on behalf of the board of The Garioch Partnership Chairperson John Chapman and Development Worker Dawn Brown said: “We are disappointed and saddened that the Victorian built Market Place Primary School building will be demolished and lost for the community, but remain committed to supporting people in our community, community groups and local social enterprise, and doing all we can to support the growth of the third and community sector in Garioch within the diminishing budget constraints that TGP are working within.”

Garioch Area Manager Margaret-Jane Cardno said: “The decision will help the council to progress its plans to bring public services into the heart of Inverurie.

“We do appreciate that the news will be disappointing for The Garioch Partnership and we will continue to work with the group to see if their ambitions can be realised elsewhere in the town.”