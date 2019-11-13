Inverurie crossing gets go-ahead

Councillors at the Garioch Area Committee have agreed to plans for a new pedestrian crossing in Inverurie.

The committee approved one of two options available for the new crossing on the town’s Burn Lane.

The crossing was proposed in a bid to improve accessibility for pedestrians walking between the town centre, retail area and rail station.

It was identified as an action as part of the Inverurie Integrated Travel Town (ITT) masterplan document that was approved by the Garioch Area Committee in June last year.

The first option proposed to install the crossing between the Station Road junction and the junction to the nearby car park, while the second option would have seen the crossing located at the existing dropped kerbs near the Station Road junction.

Aberdeenshire Council planners stated that the first option was closer for pedestrians crossing between the town centre and retail area, however it required the removal of the current on street parking on Burn Lane. It is estimated that this option would cost £30,000 in total.

However the second option, estimated at £20,000, would have retained the on-street parking but was located further away from the desired option previously highlighted in an assessment survey.

The two options were discussed by the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday, November 12.

Commenting at the meeting Inverurie and District councillor Judy Whyte voiced her concerns at the second option, saying visibility would be reduced due to its location at the junction.

Fellow councillor Lesley Berry said that the first option was “the way to go”. She added: “The parking in place there is what is causing the problems. Taking the crossing to the junction doesn’t make sense to me. If you remove the on-street parking and install the crossing, safety there would go through the roof.”

However councillor Neil Baillie raised concerns about the removal of the parking leading to an increase in traffic speeds.

East Garioch councillor Martin Ford voiced his support for the second option, stating that improved rail timetables in the future could see the desired line change in years to come due to an increase in people using the trains.

After a brief discussion the councillors decided to support the first option.

Following approval by councillors the chosen crossing is due to be constructed by the end of May 2020.