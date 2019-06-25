Inverurie firm to host charity event

Just a few tickets remain for a fundraising event in aid of Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal which will take place in Inverurie on Friday (June 28).

During 2019, Inverurie-based asset cleaning and decontamination solutions specialist company Denholm MacNamee has pledged to raise £10,000 in support of the Charlie House Big Build Appeal.

The aim of the appeal is to raise funds to build a state-of-the-art specialist support centre that will provide a wide range of services to babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the North East of Scotland.

The total raised by the company so far is expected to take a major step forward on Friday when Inverurie’s Drouthy Laird is the setting for a quiz night and disco.

Teams of up to six are invited to enter at a cost of £10 per person.

The evening will also feature a raffle and two auctions – one of which will benefit Denholm MacNamee’s parent organisation’s concurrent fundraising campaign on behalf of Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

Top prizes in the raffle include a Hugo Boss watch donated by Sinclairs, £150 courtesy of Logie Country House and a £100 voucher for Slaters. Among the lots on offer in the busy silent auction are a signed Aberdeen Football Club shirt from Donside Frames, signed Jake La Motta “Raging Bull” boxing shorts donated by Tony Read and a signed Celtic FC football which has been gifted by the club.

Commenting on preparations for the evening, Julie McAdams of Denholm MacNamee said: “We are incredibly grateful to the many, many companies and individuals who have so generously supported this event. By donating raffle prizes and auction items, and buying tickets to come along on the night they are making a huge contribution to our year-long project and, ultimately, to the excellent work of Charlie House.”

To find out more or to book tickets for the quiz night, call 01467 629933 or email julie.mcadams@denholm-macnamee.com.