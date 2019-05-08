Inverurie man to Kiltwalk for third time

An Inverurie man is preparing to tackle the 26-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk for a third time next month.

Iain Hay has decided to challenge himself to complete the 26-mile Mighty Stride route to raise money for Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk will be held on Sunday, June 2.

In previous years Iain has raised over £780 by taking part in the annual event.

As part of the Mighty Stride, Iain will start at Potarch Green, located in the Ballogie Estate, before heading through Blackhall Forrest and down to Banchory, before heading onwards to Crathes.

From there Iain’s walk will continue through the scenic Aberdeenshire countryside to Peterculter before entering the city of Aberdeen, where the walk will finish at the Kiltwalk village located at Duthie Park.

Iain commented: “I am, yet again, doing this personal challenge to raise funds for Aberdeen Cyrenians, a Scottish charity which provides services that meet all the varying needs of people affected by homelessness in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

“Their staff work very hard to support clients to meet their basic needs and realise their potential, and people can rely on staff for support, advice, practical assistance or even just a listening ear - no one is ever turned away.”

Paul added: “Please support my personal Kiltwalk challenge to raise funds for this worthwhile charity, so they can continue to grow in providing a tremendous service to so often overlooked members of the local community.”

To support Iain on his fundraising challenge donations can be given online at aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/iain.

Iain has also provided sponsorship forms that can be found at many outlets around Inverurie, simply leave the amount you wish to give in the given sponsorship box.

Iain will update his online fundraising page to show how his training for the event is progressing.