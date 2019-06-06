Inverurie mum to trek Ben Nevis

An Inverurie mum has signed up to trek Ben Nevis later this summer in aid of charity.

Carolyn McKay will set off on the challenge on Friday, August 9 along with her husband Martin in a bid to raise money for RNIB.

Carolyn received help from the charity after suddenly losing her sight back in 2015.

She is still visually impared today.

Carolyn said: “I want to raise funds and awareness for RNIB as the support they provided to me and my two daughters during such a difficult time was invaluable.

“They provided help around the house, magnifiers, cane training and employment support.

“They also provided emotional support when I needed it most.”

Carolyn has been doing lots of training to enable her to get fit in time for the trek challenge.

She recently conquered Lochnagar with her dad Robert Sinclair on one of her recent practice walks, and she will walk up Mount Keen this weekend with a friend.

Carolyn added: “I am finding the training tough but I am sure the sense of achievement when I have made it to the top of Ben Nevis will be worth it.

“I find standing at the top of all the hills I have climbed recently very humbling and it reminds me never to take my sight for granted.”

Donations for Carolyn and Martin’s trek can be given online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolynandmartin.