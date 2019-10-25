Inverurie retailer wins big in London

An independent Inverurie retailer has been given a prestigious award for quality and service in London.

Booth Scotland was awarded the coveted ERT Award for ‘Best Independent Consumer Electronics Retailer – Large’ at the 2019 Awards presentation in London’s Covent Gardenearlier this month.

Taking place in the Grand Connaught Room’s, entrants were subject to assessment from a panel of industry experts who judged the retailer categories.

Booth Scotland’s Inverurie store offer’s the newest cutting-edge consumer electronics, with large modern display areas offering the customer a hands-on environment to test and try products.

Winning an ERT Award recognises the knowledge of their experienced staff and speaks for the standard of service they provide.

Trevor Booth director at Booth Scotland was delighted to be presented the award and said: “Booth Scotland continue to strive to deliver high quality products and services within the North-East of Scotland.

“We are delighted to be recognised for this hard work, it means a lot to our team who continuously put in the hours and effort to provide for our customers.

“We look forward to seeing how we can continue to develop and push the standards of consumer electronics within the retail industry.”

General manager Allan Will was also in attendance to be presented with the award, he said “It’s great to see the North-East of Scotland considered and recognised for an award judged and presented in the UK’s capital city.

“This will be a great moral boost for the team back in Inverurie, who equally deserve recognition for this award.”

Now in its 12 th year, the ERT Awards bring together retailers and suppliers to recognise excellence across the electrical retail industry.

The event combines an electrical retail conference with an awards ceremony to recognise industry leaders within their field.