Inverurie road to close for resurfacing

Inverurie's Constitution Street will be closed over five days next month for resurfacing works.

Phase one of the works is from the junction with West High Street to the junction with Burn Lane. Phase two is from the junction with Burn Lane to the junction with Harlaw Road.

For safety reasons, Western Road will also be closed during the works, with access to residents only available via the North Street end.

Waiting will also be prohibited on Burn Lane.

The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, August 9.

Site notices indicating local diversions will be in place where possible. The alternative route is via the B9001 to North Street, North Street to West High Street.