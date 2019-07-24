Inverurie Scouts aiming to raise bags of cash for new air ambulance

Big-hearted Scouts are hoping to raise vital cash for a new air ambulance by collecting empty crisp packets.

Inverurie Scout Group is supporting the ‘Crisps for Helimed 79’ campaign to help raise cash for a second life-saving aircraft for the North-east by 2020.

By collecting crisp packets for recycling and fundraising, it will help bring a new £6 million air ambulance to Aberdeen in 2020.

For every 800 bags recycled, £2 will be donated to the charity.

Scout group volunteer Jackie McBeath said: “This will be a great local asset for life-saving services in our area that we are proud to support.

“We are also very aware of the environmental issues affecting us globally and are delighted to be able to do a little to help the world we live in.”

The idea came from Inverurie Scout Group Explorer leader Ross Couttie who had heard of the Helimed initiative and thought it was a good idea for the group which boasts more than 150 members from Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

Jackie explained: “He got in touch with Crisps for Helimed 79 and ordered a box for collecting them. We have already asked all our members to start collecting empty crisp packets and are setting up a collection point in our Scout Hut.

“We will be collecting all crisp packets including large bags and the multi pack bags as well as popcorn and other snacks bags.

“We think that now is an ideal time for our members to start collecting as over the summer holidays people have more picnics and snacks especially in this gorgeous weather.

“Inverurie Scout Group can’t wait to see how many we get when our section meetings start up again in August..

The group has appealed to the local community to join in and drop-off off collections at the Scout Hut at section meetings during term-time.

Those interested in helping can also contact the group via its Facebook page at InverurieScoutGroup and the team will arrange to collect them locally.