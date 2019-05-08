Inverurie theatre group seeks prop

Inverurie’s Spotlight Theatre Group is appealing for help to locate a VIP - a very important prop.

Towards the end of the month the group will be performing their annual production in Inverurie Town Hall.

This year the group will perform ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ by Private Eye editor and ‘Have I Got News For You’ team captain Ian Hislop, and satirical cartoonist and comedy scriptwriter Nick Newman.

The show tells the story of the Stratford Players who are trying to save their little theatre, a converted barn, from developers.

They decide that if they could get a Hollywood star to appear in their production of ‘King Lear’ then they might be able to save their local community theatre.

The group contact Jefferson Steele, an American has-been movie action hero who arrives expecting to be acting with the likes of Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judy Dench at The Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford Upon Avon.

Much hilarity ensues as Jefferson’s monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested by the enthusiastic amateur thespians - who are not averse to a spot of ego, vanity and insecurity themselves.

Rehearsals in Inverurie are now moving into the final stages and all the backstage elements of set, props, costume, lighting and sound are beginning to come together.

However one prop is proving rather difficult to source.

Show director, Larry Young, is on the hunt for a mobility scooter.

He said: “Hiring one for the week could prove quite expensive, and like any amateur theatre group we have to try and keep costs down.

“We’re hoping that somebody out there might have a mobility scooter that they no longer require or that they could let us borrow for the week.”

If anyone can help the group locate a mobility scooter for the show they are asked to please contact Larry on o1467 622889.

Spotlight Theatre’s production of ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ will be performed at Inverurie Town Hall from Thursday, May 30 until Saturday, June.

Each show will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and can be obtained from any member of the cast or crew, or from William Bruce Shoes on Market Place, Inverurie.