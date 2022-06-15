It's time to honour the champions of local life

The Scotland Loves Local Awards recognises those whose dedication and innovation is making life better and shaping a stronger future

Nominations have opened for the 2022 Scotland Loves Local Awards, which will see heroics on the high street rewarded, along with efforts to tackle climate change locally.

Artistic flair, work to create new town centre homes, encourage enterprise, make streets more attractive and digital innovation will also be recognised.

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the awards celebrate all that’s great about local towns and neighbourhoods and tireless work taking place to secure a stronger future in them.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Whether through innovation or sheer determination, people and groups across Aberdeenshire are working relentlessly to improve lives.

"Some are taking amazing action to make their communities more attractive. Others are creating jobs and leading the charge towards net-zero.

“The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to recognise and thank them.

"To do that, we need you to tell us about the inspiring people and projects whose dedication and innovation is making a real difference where you live.”

Scotland Loves Local, spearheaded by STP with the support of the Scottish Government, is the campaign encouraging everyone to strengthen their community by supporting the businesses and people around them.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “These awards recognise those who are doing vital work to revitalise town centres and support local businesses and communities across Scotland. That is why the Scottish Government is supporting the Scotland Loves Local programme to help people live well locally and boost town centres.

“These awards are inspiring examples of the possible, showcasing the wonderful work undertaken by communities and local partners to make a real difference to the lives of people.”

Awards will include the commendation of a High Street Hero – a business or organisation which has gone above and beyond to support those around them, whether inside or outwith the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will also celebrate inspirational leaders; those who embrace heritage and culture to the benefit of their community; positive place-makers; and businesses who are doing their bit for and respond to the climate emergency.

They are all about the people who are at the heart of why Scotland Loves Local.

The award categories are:

High Street Hero (an individual or organisation making an exceptional difference in their community) Climate and Net-Zero Towns Creative Town Streets and Spaces Digital Town Town Centre Living Enterprising Community

Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards, where full category criteria can also be found. There, you can briefly share the details of your nominee and why you would like to see them recognised.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 2.