Jack enjoys work experience day

An Inverurie youngster was welcomed onto the site of the new £55m Inverurie Community Campus recently to enjoy a work experience day.

Jack McCranor (12) from St Andrew’s School took part in the work experience day after receiving an invitation from the executive chairman of Robertson Group, Bill Robertson.

Jack recently met the chairman and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP during a tour of the new facility and expressed his interest in learning more about modern construction.

Since then, Bill Robertson and the team at Inverurie Community Campus were delighted to organise this unique opportunity for Jack so he could learn and experience how his own new school and the other community facilities are coming together, ahead of their opening in spring 2020.

Jack – who has a keen interest in construction and practical school work - learned about the modern construction methods being used by Robertson on the new Inverurie Community Campus project.

He also had an opportunity to see ongoing work up-close and even took a ride around the site in a tipper lorry.