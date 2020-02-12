Kemnay incidents on the rise

Assaults, knife offences and thefts have all increased in Kemnay in recent months.

New figures presented by Police Scotland to the village’s community council also show a small rise in the number of drug offences as well as careless and drink-driving since November.

In its report, officers also said they had to deal with four incidents relating to threatening and abusive behaviour, a racially aggravated incident and an instance of fraud.

Scottish Conservative Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett praised the work of the police in ensuring crime in Kemnay was kept to a minimum.

Commenting he said: “Officers in Kemnay deserve great praise for dealing with such incidents in the village at a time when the SNP Government is failing Police Scotland with cuts leading to fewer frontline personnel.

“Residents can be rest assured officers are continuing to clamp down on a variety of incidents in the village ranging from assaults to dangerous driving.”

“Everything must be done to ensure the already stretched police service is able to serve the public to the best of its ability and I would urge anyone who thinks they have seen a crime of any sort to contact police immediately.”

Inspector Gareth Hannan, of Inverurie community policing team, said: “Officers will continue to take a robust approach balancing education with enforcement to ensure the relatively small minority who are responsible for committing offences and antisocial behaviour with vehicles are held accountable for their actions.

“We will be working with partners and making use of antisocial behaviour legislation.

“Residents in the areas affected by antisocial driving are encouraged to contact police on 101 at the time to report incidents in order for us to take positive action.”