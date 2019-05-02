Kintore and District Community Council seeks members

Nominations are being sought to fill 11 vacancies on Kintore and District Community Council.

Forms must be returned by 4pm on Tuesday, May 28.

An election will take place on Monday, June 10 from 6–8pm in The Bothie, Kintore, but only if nominees outnumber the roles available.

The community council’s AGM is due to take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 7pm in Kintore Primary School.

Nomination forms are available from Returning Officer Margaret-Jane Cardno at Garioch Area Office, Gordon House, Inverurie AB51 3WA or by emailing garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk, the Village Hall, Post Office, Bothie and Primary Schools in Kintore.

For information or advice email garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call Alison Cumming on 01467 530796.

Further information on community councils can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk or www.communitycouncils.scot.