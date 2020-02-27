Kintore firm invests in new appointments

A Kintore-based firm has announced the appointment of six new recruits as part of a £400,000 investment in the organisation.

FPSO and marine vessel integrity and repair management company, Marine Technical Limits (MTL), has welcomed three software developers, two CAD designers and an equipment technician.

The software developer appointments come as part of a significant investment by MTL to further the development of their PYXIS integrity management system.

The system is used by clients to track and manage the maintenance, inspections and repairs of their assets, offering FPSO operators a more controlled way of maintaining their FPSO, further extending the life of the asset.

Projects Director Calum MacLean said: “We are delighted to welcome these six new recruits.

“Investing in our employees and bringing onboard young talented people is part of our ethos at MTL.

“Their employment comes as part of a £400k investment this year.

“We are extending the features of our Pyxis integrity management software to external users and furthering expanding our inspection planning for UAV and ROV surveys.”

Further to its recent appointment of staff and expansion in services, Marine Technical Limits directors Matt Lewin and Calum MacLean attended the FPSO Europe Congress 2020 in London last week to discuss their expertise in Asset Life Extension (ALE).