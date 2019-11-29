Kintore firm marks 20th anniversary

A north-east firm has held a family fun day to celebrate 20 years in business.

eBlast, part of the eGroup, welcomed around 200 people of all ages to its Kintore headquarters at the Midmill Industrial Estate to help mark the anniversary.

Since first opening its doors at the former Inverurie loco works in 1999 with only four employees and a forklift truck, the business has evolved to become one of the largest specialist coatings and surface preparation businesses in the UK and an expert in specialist coatings for extreme environments.

Over the past two decades, eBlast has largely focused on meeting the needs of customers in the energy sector; with clients ranging from local fabricators to major suppliers to the oil and gas, renewables and construction industries.

Speaking at the event Neil McDonald, CEO and chairman of eGroup, proudly commented: “Our people are what has made the company successful and I would like to thank them all for their level of service, reliability and commitment to our clients, which is second-to-none.

“It’s their passion which has undoubtedly driven the business forward to this landmark 20th anniversary.”

In 2018, eBlast and its sister companies amalgamated to form the eGroup and provide an integrated service that combines commercial and industrial coating, painting and surface preparation with structural steel fabrication, cladding installation and non-destructive testing (NDT) services, among other specialisms.