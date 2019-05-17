Last chance for buyers at Inverurie development

Buyers are running out of time to buy at Bancon Homes’ popular Monument View development in Inverurie, where just a handful of homes are left for sale.

Properties have been snapped up by buyers, leaving just five houses available.

The development is a hidden gem, nestled on the outskirts of Inverurie, with easy access to shops, schools and leisure facilities and just 25 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen city centre.

Monument View has also been nominated for medium-sized development of the year in the Homes for Scotland Awards, the only development in Aberdeenshire to be shortlisted in its category.

With the final touches coming together, the new community still has both two and three-bedroom homes to offer. Each home has its own character and includes contemporary finishes and fittings, high-speed broadband and energy saving solutions.

The remaining styles at this popular development are the Hillview and the Richmond, both carefully designed for modern living.

The three-bed Richmond benefits from an open plan kitchen and dining area and a large living room with outdoor access, perfect for summer days with children. Upstairs, there are three spacious bedrooms and the whole house is finished to Bancon Homes’ high specification.

The Hillview is a two-bedroom villa with a generous open plan kitchen and dining room and a large separate living room. The first floor features two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the master benefitting from an additional ensuite.

Jo Skinner, sales and marketing director at Bancon Homes, said: “Monument View attracted a lot of interest from the outset. Its location in a stunning countryside setting with excellent town facilities just around the corner and close proximity to Aberdeen gives it real appeal. The modern designs have been formed with the buyer in mind. The remaining properties incorporate sleek styling with practicality to make our houses into homes that buyers can really enjoy.”

Prices start at £199,995 for a two-bedroom Hillview style home.

The Monument View show home and sales office is open from 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Monday.

For more information call 01467 625409, 07918 741236 or email monumentview@bancon.co.uk.