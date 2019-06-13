Licence for Inverurie BrewDog bar despite objections

BrewDog’s newly-opened bar in Inverurie has been granted its premises licence despite objections from neighbouring residents.

The brewery was shown the green light by Aberdeenshire Central Licensing Board to continue operating from 11am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 1am Friday and Saturday.

It can also continue providing off-sales from 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

It followed the board’s unusual step back in April to grant a series of occasional licences to enable the bar to open in the former Mitchell’s Dairy on Market Street.

This week the board was told by BrewDog’s agent Audrey Junor that the brewery continued to accept that no assumptions could be made about the granting of the premises licence even though it had started trading.

She said BrewDog wanted to be good neighbours in the community, and that the company had ensured that conditions and issues raised by both the licensing standards team, Police Scotland and residents had largely been met.

But one of the main sticking points was the outdoor space to the rear of the premises which can seat up to 34 people.

Addressing the board, resident Keith White said while he was fully supportive of the diversification of Inverurie town centre, he had cause for concern with regards to the potential impact on residents’ lives.

He said: “We welcome BrewDog into this mix. However, these uses must function and be carefully managed in a mutually compatible way so we can all be good neighbours and get along.

“Aside from living in close proximity to the premises I am also landlord of a residential property immediately adjacent to the bar. There have been concerns raised by the current tenants over the timings and use of the outdoor area.

“I am seeking assurances that neighbourhood disturbance will be minimised effectively and strictly adhered to under the terms of any plan if granted.”

The board was assured that there would be no smoking in the outdoor area and that all doors would be kept closed to reduce music and noise from the bar.

While Police Scotland and the council’s Environmental Health team proposed a 10pm closing of the outdoor area, licensing standards officers went a step further to protect the local amenity, recommending it close by 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 9pm on a Friday and Saturday.

The majority of the board agreed with licensing standards officer Lisa Gordini’s closing time recommendations, with only Neil Baillie abstaining after his amendment to have improved screening failed to attract a seconder.