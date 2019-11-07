Loco works to be celebrated

An exciting collaboration between the Garioch Heritage Centre and Mitchell School of Drama will take place in Inverurie next month.

The school will perform a new drama piece ‘End of the Line’ to mark 50 years since the Locomotive Engineering Works closed its doors.

Using the whole building, members of the audience will walk around various scenes and meet the loco workers. the Tait quines, the Colony women, and also pay a visit to the local dance.

The drama piece is mainly set in the 1940s and involves a cast of over 30 performers.

The Inverurie Locomotive and Carriage Works played a significant part in the development and history of Inverurie and the wider industrial and economic history of the North East.

The loco works were constructed between 1898-1905 and occupied a 25-acre site next to the Great North of Scotland Railway line, providing half of all employment in Inverurie.

By the mid 60s, due to many closures of railway lines in the area, Inverurie loco works became redundant and closed in 1969.

The Garioch Heritage Society has its premises at the former locomotive works, the perfect setting to celebrate the works important part in the town’s history.

Performances will run from Saturday 7 to Monday 9 December at 7.30pm, with extra shows at 3pm and 5.30pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are priced at £7 and £5 and are available to purchase at the Garioch Heritage Centre.