Lynne set to take on MoonWalk challenge

An Inverurie woman will head down to Edinburgh next month to take part in The MoonWalk Scotland.

This is the first time that Lynne Stephen (23) has participated in the event, where she will walk 26.2 miles around Edinburgh.

The MoonWalk will see walkers start at Holyrood Park and head around the city in aid of Walk the Walk uniting against breast cancer.

Lynne said: “I first heard about The MoonWalk Scotland from my manager in my previous job. She had done the walk previously and absolutely loved it.

“I was happy to do it alone but my pal Jackie loves walking as well so we thought we would do it together.

“It will be Jackie’s first MoonWalk too so it will be a great challenge for both of us.”

Lynne has been preparing for the challenge by walking around Inverurie as she explained: “I got married last year and moved from Aberdeen to Inverurie which is a lovely, friendly place to live.

“As I love walking anyway, it’s been a good wway to explore my new area.

“We have a lovely 12 mile route we can do at the weekends and we have really enjoyed our training.

“My partner has also enjoyed walking with me in the evenings after work, it’s a great way to put away our phones and just chat as we walk.

“I’m a member of the National Trust too and they have great places to go walking if you’re not used to it.

“As well as getting in a few miles,they’re usually very interesting places to explore - and you can’t get lost!”

Lynne added: “I’m hoping to raise my sponsor money by letting all my friends, family and colleagues know that I’ll be walking 26.2 miles in a decorated bra throughout the night in Edinburgh.

“As for decorating our bras, Jackie is very creative and I’m sure she’ll have some great ideas.”

There is still time to sign up for The MoonWalk Scotland and help raise money to support people living with cancer.

Entries close at midnight on Friday, May 31. For details or to register online visit www.walkthewalk.org.