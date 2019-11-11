Midmill School Nursery praised by inspectors

Inspectors have praised the team at Midmill Primary School Nursery for creating a ‘very positive ethos with children and families placed at the centre of their work’.

The nursery was rated “very good” for the quality of care and support and quality of environment during an inspection by the Care Inspectorate in October.

The report said: “Children were nurtured, valued and respected during their time at nursery. Effective transition arrangements for starting nursery and moving to Primary 1 contributed to children being happy, content and confident in the service.”

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s Director of Education and Children’s Services, said: “This inspection report has been a pleasure to read.

“Congratulations to acting Head Teacher Katie Finch, Early Years Senior Practitioner Dawn Morrison and Early Years Lead Practitioner Claire Singer on this great inspection.

“It was particularly satisfying to read some parents providing feedback in a questionnaire said their children are thriving at the nursery whilst others said staff know the children and provide them with support.

“It is also pleasing to see that the majority of recommendations from the previous inspection have been met and although there is a bit of work to do, this inspection must be a welcome boost for all involved.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Resources and Performance Craig Clement added: “It is great to see the inspectors acknowledged that children are involved in their own learning and that this is helping them become more independent.

“I am also pleased to see that the inspection noted that the nursery has introduced extended hours for children and their families, meaning children are now able to benefit from a hot meal and full day care.

“It is fantastic to see everyone working together to achieve positive outcomes. Many congratulations to all involved."