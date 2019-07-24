Missing Kemnay girl Sophie traced safe and well

A 17-year-old girl has been traced safe and well after going missing from Kemnay.

Sophie Miah had last been seen at about 7pm on Monday this week, but had been seen sporadically in the area and endeavoured to make contact with friends.

After a widespread appeal by Police Scotland and her family, however, she was found overnight on Tuesday.

A relieved Mum Karin took to social media to thank everyone who had helped trace her missing daughter.

She said: "She's been found safe and well. The police are bringing her home now! Thank you to everyone who shared the post and sent messages of support!"