Mobile Breast Screening Service to begin in Inverurie

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will commence screening in Inverurie on Wednesday, June 26.

The screening service is expected to end in mid December.

The Mobile Unit will be sited at Inverurie Hospital, Upperboat Road, Inverurie, AB51 3UL.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a General Practitioner at Inverurie Medical Group, Kemnay Medical Group and Insch Medical Practice will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out three weeks before their appointment date.

Women aged 71 years and over are not sent an invitation, however, they are encouraged to make their own appointment by contacting the Screening Centre on 01224 550570.

Elspeth Hay, Manager for the Breast Screening Service said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

“We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

“The risk of developing breast cancer increases as you get older, so if any woman missed or failed to attend their previous invitation, it is still important to come along for screening this time.”