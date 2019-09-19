Month-long appeal to fund the cost of new guide dogs

The charity Guide Dogs is calling on supporters to get involved in the first ever Pups to Partnerships appeal this October.

The appeal is aiming to raise enough money to fund the cost of seven guide dogs, from pups through to life-changing partners.

Supporters can help by signing up to donate an hour of their time to help Guide Dogs raise vital funds.

By volunteering at one of the hundreds of collections or events during October, supporters will also have the chance to meet new people, learn more about Guide Dogs’ work.

Fundraising campaigns manager Pam White said: “This is the first time we have run an appeal across a whole month and we want to mobilise our brilliant supporters across the country to help us take seven young pups and set them on their way to becoming life-changing guide dogs.

“By donating just an hour of your time to help local fundraising efforts, you can help us reach more people with sight loss and ensure they don’t miss out on the things we all take for granted, like going to work and visiting family and friends.”

There are many other ways supporters can help Guide Dogs in October, including:

• Fundraising for Guide Dogs – From tea parties and quizzes to sponsored challenges and dress down days, whether at work, at home or in your community you can make a big difference.

• Make a donation – Make a one-off or monthly donation to Guide Dogs. Every penny you donate will go towards training the pups to become a life-changing partnership.

Through collections, fundraising and donating during October, supporters across the country will all be helping make Pups to Partnerships possible.

For more information or to get involved with the Pups to Partnerships Appeal in your area, visit Pups to Partnerships or call 0345 143 0192.