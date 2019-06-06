More than 50 motorists stopped during A947 operation

A road policing operation to tackle speeding and inappropriate driving on Tuesday, June 4 saw over 50 motorists stopped and engaged with on the A947 between Aberdeen and Banff.

A total of 53 drivers were stopped and engaged with and of those stopped 33 drivers received warnings in relation to speeding and other road traffic offences.

Twelve people were charged, one with a speeding offence, six with construction and use/lighting offences and five for not having a valid MOT.

Two prohibition notices were also issued to drivers where their vehicles were found to have dangerous defects that require to be immediately repaired.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Police Scotland is committed to road safety and we regularly carry out patrols on routes throughout the North East. The A947 is a well used road and we know that there is wide concern about driver behaviour on that route.

“By conducting this operation we aimed to educate and remind drivers of their responsibilities to properly maintain their vehicles and also to adhere to the speed limit.

“Two vehicles were found to be in such a condition that warranted a prohibition notice to be issued. Those drivers will not be permitted to take those vehicles back onto the road until the defects have been repaired, reinspected and the prohibition removed.

“Not having their vehicles freely available will obviously affect the drivers concerned. Drivers should ensure their vehicles are road worthy at all times and not just when it comes to MOT time.

“We will continue to give attention to the A947 as well as other roads in the North East.”